APPROVED: A New Chick-fil-A is Coming to Middlesex County, NJ – Here’s Where
Get ready for more chicken in Central Jersey!
Another Chick-fil-A has just been approved to begin construction in East Brunswick, at 371 and 377 Route 18 S, according to NJ.com.
The township’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has just given the restaurant the green light to start construction, so be prepared for potential construction delays.
This Chick-fil-A will replace a vacant gas station that's set for demolition to make room.
As far as a start date for construction? No word yet on when they'll begin. Same goes for an official opening date. We'll expect to learn more once construction gets underway.
By far, Chick-Fil-A is one of the most popular fast food chains in the ccountry. Their drive-thru lines are almost always packed with customers ready to dig into a deluxe chicken sandwich meal and 10 piece chicken nugs. (In fact, I am quite literally eating Chick-fil-A as I write this!)
Are you all for a Chick-fil-A coming to this location, or would you rather see something else replace the old gas station? Don't be afraid to drop your thoughts in the comments!