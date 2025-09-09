If you're looking for a new place to live, you'll want to keep reading. A new report is out that ranks the best suburbs to live in the United States. I'll give you a hint. The top suburb to settle down in is in Pennsylvania.

I should say if you're a city person, you probably won't be interested in this list. If you enjoy bright lights and a hustle and bustle lifestyle, these places aren't for you. But if you're looking for a slower pace, more space for your family with a slightly cheaper price tag, you should pay attention.

Suburbs come in all sizes, from big to small. For this ranking, a suburb is described as "a place located within a Census-defined urbanized area, but outside the principal city with a population of at least 1,000. U.S. Census data was used to calculate median income and home value."

Niche did the ranking and based it on things like education quality, cost of living, crime rates, employment rates, commute times, ethnic diversity, and access to bars and restaurants.

America's #1 suburb is Chesterbrook, PA

The suburb ranked #1 in America is in Pennsylvania. It's Chesterbrook.

The population is a little more than 5,000

If you've never heard of it, it's about 25 miles outside of Philadelphia, so you can still easily enjoy the benefits of a city. Its population is just over 5,000. The median home value is $432,200, and the median income is $140,972.

Chesterbrook third in the nation for overall best place to live

Not only is Chesterbrook the best suburb in the United States, it's also #3 on the list of the best overall places to live in the nation. It's a great place to raise a family with well-ranked public schools, parks, restaurants, shopping centers, coffee shops, and more.

Other Pennsylvania suburbs made the top 20 suburbs list. Click here to find out what they are and to see the entire list.

