Heads Up! Here Are 5 New Businesses Coming Soon to the Cherry Hill Mall

Get ready for more shopping options at one of the most popular malls in New Jersey!

The Cherry Hill Mall is about to welcome another round of new stores, including a new restaurant!

As locals know, the Cherry Hill Mall is no stranger to change! Let's see which new spots will be coming in the

Watch out, Lululemon! Alo Yoga sells high-quality active and yoga war. Perfect for yoga, tennis, running, lounging and more. They'll be opening Winter 2024.

Dry Goods

Dry Goods USA is a women's clothing and accessory store offering the newest, boho-chic fashions. Projected opening TBD.

Rowan

(No, not affiliated with Rowan University.) Rowan is an ear-piercing shop, where they offer piercings by licensed nurses only, and all of their earrings are hypoallergenic:

"All our earrings are hypoallergenic. Meaning: premium metals only. Our jewelry is made of 14K solid gold, gold vermeil, gold plating over sterling silver, and sterling silver."

They're expected to open Spring 2025.

Kendra Scott is a designer jewelry boutique where you can find girly jewelry in a range of bright, bold colors. They'll be opening Winter 2024.

We've been keeping an eye on this spot for a while! Kooma Asian Fusion will be joining the restaurant strip at the mall, in place of the former California Pizza Kitchen (next to Macy's). They're expected to open sometime in August!

Are you looking forward to the new stores coming soon?

