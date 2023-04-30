The end of an era has come in South Jersey's diner culture.

The Cherry Hill Diner, located at 878 Cooper Landing Rd in Cherry Hill, is officially closing for good as of April 30 at 5pm. The diner was in business for 58 years.

Though this may be sad news for South Jerseyans, it might not be much of a surprised. Discussions of its impending closure have been ongoing for months.

Management made the announcement of its closure on a Facebook post on April 28:

"Myself and the staff of Cherry hill diner would like to thank you all for your patronage over the years. Unfortunately, this Sunday, we close our doors forever. You have let us share your good times, sad times and everything in between. We will miss seeing you all. Thank you! The doors close Sunday afternoon at 5 pm."

What's next for the Cherry Hill Diner?

Soon, the retro flashy red and chrome structure, which has been part of the fabric of Cherry since 1965, will be no more. In January, the Cherry Hill Planing Board voted to finalize plans to demolish the building for a car wash. If those plans go through, the staple building would be demolished to make way for the 3,620 square foot, self-service car wash, called Tidal Wave Auto Spa. It would include 24 self-service vacuum stations.

Are you sad to see the Cherry Hill Diner closing? What do you think of a car wash replacing it? Let us know in the comments!

