Spring is here! And the infamous cherry blossoms of Philadelphia are about to be in fulll bloom.

The Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia is bringing back the must-see annual Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival! Festival events will take place starting in late-March through April. The Sakura weekend, the main event, will kick off on Friday, April 12 at The Fallser Club in East Falls will amazing Japanese music, art and dance! The rest of the weekend will take place Saturday, April 13, 10am–5pm, and Sunday, April 14, 10am–4pm, according to the event website.

This Instagram-worthy event will showcase the gorgeous Cherry Blossom trees while paying homage to Japanese culture.

The festival will include programs like:

Sushi making classes and contest

Performances by Tamagawa University Dance and Taiko Troupe at Swarthmore College and West Chester University

Dine In Japan - a dining experience featuring special menus from select Japanese restaurants in the area

And of course, visitors can come take a stroll and soak in the view of the beautiful cherry blossoms that mark the coming of spring in Japan

Come for the flowers, and stay for the family-friendly events and performances! There will also be food venders, a beer garden and more!

Do I need tickets for the Philadelphia Cherry Blossom Festival?

The event is FREE to attend. You don't even need a ticket to get in.

This is always such a culturally rich, aesthetically and musically amazing experience in Philly! Check out their website HERE for more details.

