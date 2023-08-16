That’s Amoré! The Best Date Night Restaurant in NJ Has Breath-Taking Waterfront Views

Feeling romantic?

Dates are important for any relationship. And they don't always have to be fancy. They could be a trip to the museum, a picnic in the park, two seats to a basketball game, tickets to a movie, or a romantic walk!

But every once in a while, whether you're in a five-month long relationship or a five-decade long relationship, it can be exciting to find a time get polished up and be ready to splurge on a fancy dinner with unbeatable ambiance, class and charm.

We're talkin' reservation for two. Fancy cocktails. Dimmed lights. Elegant dishes, and of course, your special someone!

So where can you find a place like that in New Jersey? That "special occasion" place with a Wow factor? There are countless options. But where can you find the MOST romantic spot?

LoveFood.com has an idea in their latest list of The Best Date Night Restaurant in Every US State. Once you see the views from their pick in New Jersey, you'll want to add it to your date night bucket list!

So where is the best date night restaurant in New Jersey? We're going to the outskirts of New York City.

Chart House - Weehawken, NJ

Chart House, located at 1700 Harbor Blvd Weehawken, New Jersey is best date night restaurant in New Jersey, according to LoveFood.com.

Here's what LoveFood has to say about this place:

"Chart House is definitely on the posh (read: pricey) side, although it’s worth it for its luxurious ambience (and, of course, those vistas). The menu is dominated by impeccably prepared surf ‘n’ turf dishes while, for dessert, it has to be the lava cake."

It sits right smack dab on the Hudson River waterfront, offering spectacular panoramic views of the New York City skyline. You''ll feel like you're floating right on the water!

And when nightfall comes? The place is practically glittering. Check out this video to see for yourself! Loads of wedding/proposal potential if you're thinking of popping the question.

Whew! Vibes immaculate! Have you ever been to Chart House? Let us know!

