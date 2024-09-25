brat summer may be over, but who said the party can't continue into early fall? Well, it certainly will in South Philly on Wednesday night.

That's when Charli XCX hits to the Wells Fargo Center. She'll be joined by Troye Sivan for the co-headlining show on the SWEAT Tour, which goes down Wednesday night (September 25) at the Wells Fargo Center.

We've got A FULL guide to Wednesday's show here:

What Time Is Charli XCX & Troye Sivan's Concert in Philadelphia, Pa?

The concert "starts" at 7:30 p.m. We know, however, the headliners won't be on stage right away. We have more insights on that posted below for when the actual show starts.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening, by the way.

What Time Will Charli XCX perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.?

What Time Will Troye Sivan perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.?

Of course, when a show has a start time, we all know that it’s usually a bit of time until the headlining acts takes to the stage. We think that Charli and Troye will start performing around 8:30 p.m.

If you're planning on your commute home (or dropping the kids off at the show), we believe that headlining set is about 2 hours, and it should end right around 10:30 p.m.

Is there an Opening Act for the SWEAT Tour?

For the Philadelphia show, there IS an opening act. Shygirl will performing. We think Shygirl will perform until about 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

What is the Setlist for the SWEAT Tour with Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Concert in Philly?

Yes, the very idea of seeing a concert setlist before a show MAY be a spoiler. So we won't post it here, but you may be curious.

So we DID post it here. Click here to read it.

It's going to be a BIG night as its a co-headlining show these two superstar artists with the years of hits.

Still want to know exactly what songs the duo will perform? Well, we’ve posted that in a separate article here. You can click here to view a detailed setlist.

Are Tickets Still Available for the SWEAT Tour in Philly?

The show is sold out (currently) via Ticketmaster, however, there are some tickets available on the resale sites (like StubHub). Here's a quick breakdown:

Stubhub: Click here to view available tickets— which appear to start at $153 each before fees.

TickPick: Click here to view available tickets — which appear to start at $203 with not many extra fees.

Vivid Seats: Click here to view available tickets — which appear to start at $148 each before fees.

Occasionally, the day of the show we've seen some tickets drop via the venue directly so it may be worth checking the official event listing here.

(Note: Ticketmaster does accept resale tickets that may be over face value).

How Much is Parking at the Wells Fargo Center?

Parking is always available at the venue on the day of the show.

Parking rates have typically been $30 for recent events at the stadium complex, but we should technically warn you that it could change at any time.

You can pay onsite for parking too, by the way.

But we should warn you that the Wells Fargo Center no longer accepts cash payments. They only accept digital payments (including all major credit cards, Apple Play, Google Play).

You can view the options for reserving your parking in advance here. We always get asked, so we should tell you: it is NOT required that you pay in advance for parking.

The exact times that the parking lots open have not been published, but they usually open no later than 4 p.m. for an evening concert.

NOTE: The Philadelphia Phillies are playing a 6:05 p.m. game so the stadium complex will be extra busy as well Wednesday night.

Looking to plot your entrance or exit? Here's a parking map of the area lots that are available in the stadium complex of Philadelphia:

GRIDLOCK ALERT! Busy Nights Expected in South Philadelphia

It's important to note that the show will be affected by the Phillies schedule. The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Chicago Cubs at 6:05 p.m.

This, of course, will result in increased traffic in the area of the stadium complex, so pack extra time.

How Can I get to the SWEAT Tour on mass transit?

SEPTA is always an easy answer to get to the stadium complex in South Philadelphia for an event. The Broad Street Line drops fans off at the most southern stop on the line, which is the NRG Stadium stop.

NRG Stadium is located near the intersection of Broad and Pattison avenues.

You can board the train anywhere along Broad Street, which makes transferring to the Broad Street Line via Regional Rail service at Suburban Station pretty easy.

SEPTA has more information available here. You can view the timetables here.

If you haven’t taken the Broad Street Line in some time, the good news is that you can now tap any form of digital payment to ride the Broad Street Line. Like you can ACTUALLY just tap your credit card or Apple Pay.

SEPTA key cards are still required for the regional rail, however.

Where Is the Uber and Lyft Pick-up Lot at the Wells Fargo Center?

OK. This is a little bit of a change in recent years. You can't get a rideshare pickup after the show just anywhere.

They've made a new ride share lot (for both Uber and Lyft). It's now in Lot T.

PRO-TIP: If you’re leaving the venue, you should try to exit at one of the Broad Street entrances and cross over Pattison Avenue.

Lot T is located just across the street (near the corner of Broad and Pattinson).

What is the Bag & Purse Policy at the Wells Fargo Center for Usher’s Concert in Philadelphia?

The Wells Fargo Center prohibits bags inside the venue event guidelines (including backpacks, Purses, Clear Bags, Fanny Packs, Camera bags, Drawstring Bags, Totes, and Suitcases).

I know you're wondering about purses. So... here's what you know:

Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are permitted but must NOT exceed 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle and are subject to security inspection.

If you need a locker, they're available for prohibited bags. That is located on the Broad Street side of the arena. Lockers cost between $5 and $15, click here to read more.

