Get ready for a fun and festive Chanukah celebration in Yardley!

Chanukah Village in Yardley is December 29

The community is invited on Sunday, December 29th when Main Street will be transformed into a beautiful Chanukah village.

Bring your family and friends for a day filled with exciting activities, tasty treats, and family-friendly fun.

Whether you’re young or just young at heart, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

Pick up a map of activities starting at 3pm

Anytime between 3:00 PM and 4:15 PM you can grab your map at the Yardley Post Office and take a fun stroll down Main Street.

Along the way, there will be a bunch of Chanukah activities, giveaways, and delicious treats at participating vendors.

Enjoy Chanukah-themed activities

There will be something for everyone, including:

Dreidel Making – Get creative and make your own dreidel.

– Get creative and make your own dreidel. Chanukah Story Time – Gather around to listen to holiday-themed story.

– Gather around to listen to holiday-themed story. Dancing Dreidels – Watch dreidels come to life in a fun dance performance.

– Watch dreidels come to life in a fun dance performance. Crafts – Create something special to take home.

– Create something special to take home. Meet Judah the Maccabee – A chance to take a photo with this legendary hero.

– A chance to take a photo with this legendary hero. Guess How Many Dreidels – You could win a prize.

– You could win a prize. Chanukah Treats – Enjoy tasty sweets and goodies to celebrate the season.

At 4:15 PM, don’t miss the fun with the Giant Fire-Truck Gelt Drop and the Grand Menorah Lighting at Buttonwood Park.

There will be latkes, music, hot cocoa, and of course, chocolate gelt to enjoy while you watch the menorah light up.

Best of all, this event is free and open to everyone.

It's free but please RSVP

Even though it's free make sure to RSVP at Jewishyardley.com/rsvp to reserve your spot.

Below are some pictures from last year's celebration. It looked like so much fun.

Bring the whole family out for this unforgettable holiday experience in Yardley.

