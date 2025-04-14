We were kind of surprised to learn this, but did you know that there has been a fire burning for more than 6 decades in Northeastern Pennsylvania?

Yes, this fire has been raging for more than 60 years. Legit.

We had to dig in to find out the origin and answer the question: why is this fire still burning 50 years later?

What Is the Centralia Mine Fire?

It's all happening in Centralia, Pennsylvania. That’s located in Northeastern Pennsylvania — that's in the Bloomsburg-area. That’s out in Columbia County.

For perspective, here's a look at Centralia on a map:

Centralia, Pennsylvania on a Map

The fire itself broke out in May 1962. It was formerly a mining town, but now that the fire has been burning for nearly 63 years, Centralia is a ghost town.

How did The Centralia Mine Fire Start?

The initial fire broke out in the abandoned deep mine workings of the Buck Mountain Coal Bed.

Reports say that it was an intentional controlled burning of residential trash in a surface mine.

Firetruck Generic Composite via Canva loading...

The fire got out of control, History.com reports. They say that while attempts were made to put out the fire, they all failed.

In fact, the ground beneath the city became “hotter and hotter, reaching over 900 degrees in some locations.”

The theories about the fire vary, by the way. Some say it may have been intentionally set for local officials. Though, that's never been proven.

Some theories, however, cite a mine explosion in the 1930s. That says the combustion of trash that night in May led to a flare-up.

Why Is Centralia an Abandoned Ghost Town?

The dangers the fire presented created a ton of dangerous situations including sink holes and more.

As a result, nearly all of the town residents started to flee for safety. Before the fire, it's believed that about 1,000 people lived in town.

Congress bought out the remaining residents. Though, five residents remained in town, as of 2013, the state reports.



Centralia Remains Dangerous for All

If you’re looking to visit the area? Don’t do visit, officials warn.

The area surrounding the fire is deemed “extremely dangerous” by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Walking and/or driving in the immediate area could result in serious injury or death. There are dangerous gases present, and the ground is prone to sudden and unexpected collapse. DEP strongly discourages anyone from visiting the immediate area.

When Will the Centralia Fire Go Out?

It looks like the fire could burn for at least another decade. So, it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

It's believed that over $41 million has been spent on efforts to put the blaze out to date. Officials say there aren't many options left to put the blaze out.

It is also not expected to spread much further at this time so that's good news.