A trendy fast-casual restaurant chain is opening will be opening its first Bucks County location.

Cava has been approved for Newtown location

Final approval was given by the Newtown Township Board of Supervisors this week for Cava to move into The Village of Newtown.

Google Google loading...

It's a perfect fit for the shopping center.

Cava is Mediterranean-style fast-casual food

Cava, specializing in Mediterranean-style food that you customize, will fill the space once occupied by MOD Pizza.

Google Google loading...

It will be surrounded by another popular, fast-casual eatery, Chipotle, Crumbl Cookie, and not far from lululemon.

READ MORE: New chicken restaurant coming soon to Village at Newtown

Cava restaurants are springing up all over the place.

Mercer On One mall in Lawrenceville, New Jersey recently added one.

Google Google loading...

You may have noticed Cava locations are often where Zoe's Kitchen locations once were.

In 2018, Cava acquired that fast-casual chain after sales were struggling, and decided to phase out the restaurants. By May of 2023, all Zoe's Kitchen restaurants were closed.

Get our free mobile app

Cava likes to have an outdoor space, and this new Newtown location will have a big one for you to enjoy the weather and your bowl, pita and more.

The Newtown Cava will only be the 10th Pennsylvania location.

No word on when the Newtown Cava will be opening, but I'll let you know as soon as I find out.

Village of Newtown of shopping center is located at 2800 South Eagle Road in Newtown Township, Pennsylvania.

READ MORE: Popular Newtown Ice Cream Shop up for national award

By the way, an Historic Bucks County Tavern reopened today (Friday, May 30), click here for more details.