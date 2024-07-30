When it comes to having a fabulous lunch in New Jersey, one of the best places to go is in Ewing (Mercer County).

Every year, New Jersey Monthly polls its readers on the restaurants they think are the best of the best in the state.

The results are broken down by category: North Jersey, Central Jersey, South Jersey, and Critics Choice.

I wait for this list each year to put the winners on my dining bucket list. I love trying new restaurants.

Although, this year's winner for Best Lunch in Central New Jersey is already one of my favorite places. It also won Best Caterer.

It's Cattani Kitchen & Catering in Ewing and it's absolutely amazing.

If the name "Cattani" sounds familiar, it's because owner & chef Meghan Cattani has been a very popular and successful caterer in the area for years.

After having her phenomenal food at many parties, I was thrilled when she decided to open Cattani Kitchen back in 2015.

It's described as a "Modern Spin on Grandma's Kitchen."

Cattani grew up in an Italian family and learned the importance of good food at an early age. She spent countless hours in the kitchen preparing meals with her grandmothers and developed a true love for cooking.

You must visit.

Cattani Kitchen is so cozy and cute. You can enjoy lunch or dinner in the restaurant or grab a premade meal or takeout. The food is fabulous.

Everything is made from scratch. You can tell. It's some of the best food I've ever had....homemade soups, salads (the Sangria salad is a favorite of mine), sandwiches (I love all of the paninis), fresh pasta, and so much more.

To check out the menu, get directions, for hours, and more information, click here.

Congratulations Meghan & everyone at Cattani Kitchen & Catering.

Keep up the good work.

Cattani Catering & Kitchen is located at 1569 Parkway Avenue in Ewing, NJ.

To see the rest of the winners, click here.

