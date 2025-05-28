If you're looking for outstanding Italian cuisine there's no need to go to a major city like Philadelphia or New York, the best in Central New Jersey is in Ewing.

It's the most unassuming places that have the very best food, right?

Hidden Gem restaurant in Ewing named best restaurant in NJ

You'll find this hidden gem in a little strip center on Parkway Avenue.

It's one of the most adorable, cozy restaurants I've ever visited (it only has 35 seats) with an A+ owner and staff.

Ringing any bells yet?

READ MORE: This isn't the first award for Cattani Catering and Kitchen

Cattani Catering and Kitchen Named Best Italian Restaurant in NJ

It's Cattani Catering and Kitchen, also known as Cattani Pasta Cucina & Catering.

Best of NJ just named the Italian restaurant, featuring house made pasta and other amazing handed down family recipes, Best Italian Restaurant in Central Jersey.

That's a big honor, one that owner, Meg Cattani, doesn't take lightly.

Cattani posted on Facebook that she's thrilled to make this year's list saying, "super grateful, much appreciated, and humbled to be part of this list."

Best of NJ described Cattani Catering and Kitchen like this: "This 'modern take on Grandma's kitchen' boasts a bevy of ways to enjoy their cooking. Besides lunch and dinner, they also have a selection of pre-made and grab-and-go options. This includes soups, salads, fresh pastas, sandwiches, and desserts."

The description continues, "As for the kitchen side, popular items include their Arancini of the Day and selection of Mac and Cheeses. The latter comes in options like Truffle Mac, Crabby Mac, and Chicken Diablo Mac. But don't sleep on their sandwiches or paninis, including Parmina's Meatball Sandwich and the Pulled Pork Grinder."

If you've never been to Cattani, you need to make plans to visit soon, I highly recommend it.

READ MORE: Cattani Catering and Kitchen in Ewing reveals name change

Here's a tip...you'd better go with an appetite. Yes, it's that good

Enjoy.

Cattani Catering and Kitchen (Cattani Pasta Cucina & Catering) is located at 1569 Parkway Avenue in Ewing, NJ.

