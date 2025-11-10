In an effort to continue to be profitable, a beloved clothing retailer is tightening its reins.

The major clothing chain for babies, toddlers, and young children plans to close underperforming stores in the near future, which unfortunately means more people will be out of jobs.

The retailer is one that many new parents and grandparents adore. It's Carter's.

There's a pretty good chance you know someone who shops at Carter's. The clothes are durable, comfortable, and absolutely adorable. My children had plenty of Carter's clothes when they were little. The store's fleece, zip-up pajamas are very popular.

In its latest earnings report (third quarter), the company, Carter's Inc., said that in order to continue in the future as a profitable company, it's going to have to do some restructuring.

Like I said, many "low margin" retail stores will be closing down (about 150), and with that, 300 jobs will be eliminated.

The specific locations that will be closing have not yet been revealed.

New Jersey has stores scattered throughout the state, including Lawrence Township, Hamilton, Jackson, Freehold, Raritan, Matawan, Woodbridge, and more. To find locations in Pennsylvania, click here.

The restructuring aims to offset the new import tariffs put into effect by the Trump administration.

Right now, most of Carter's products are made in Vietnam, Cambodia, Bangladesh, and India. The company plans to relocate production.

Carter's paid $110 million in import fees last year. That's expected to go up another $200 - $250 million by the end of 2025.

For more information, click here.

