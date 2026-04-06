SPOILERS AHEAD: Cardi B’s Setlist For Philadelphia, PA 2026
Cardi B is (finally) coming to Philly! It's hard to believe it but the pop culture icon has never performed a headlining concert in Philadelphia. That's because her 2019 tour didn't hit the Philly. So to say we're excited for Tuesday night's (very sold out) concert would be an understatement.
The Little Miss Drama Tour has been zigzagging the country this month, and Tuesday night will be Philly's turn to see Cardi perform all of her hits including "Up," "I Like It," "Bodak Yellow," and more.
We've got the complete setlist posted for you below.
Cardi B in Philly - Concert FAQs
Are you heading to see Cardi B on Tuesday? We have more info about parking, set time, and more posted for you here. You can click here to learn more about the show inside the Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center).
READ MORE: Every Show Hitting the Xfinity Mobile Arena in 2026
What Is Cardi B's Setlist for Her 2026 Philadelphia Concert?
Hello
Magnet
Salute
Check Please
Trophies
Enough
Money
Press
Be Careful
Ring
Thru Your Phone
Killin You Hoes
On My Back
Safe
Taki Taki
Bongos
Bodega Baddie
I Like It
La modelo / Wild Side
Please Me
Principal
Pick It Up
Nice Guy
Better Than You
Jungle
Look Back at It
Up
Like What (Freestyle)
Foreva / Lick / Money Bag / Bickenhead / She Bad
Dead
ErrTime
Backin' It Up
No Limit
Thotiana
Pretty & Petty
WAP
Girls Like You
Finesse
Tomorrow 2
Bartier Cardi
Outside
Bodak Yellow
2026 Xfinity Mobile Arena Concert Schedule
Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST
These Are the Must-See Pop Concerts in Philadelphia in 2026
Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST