Cardi B is (finally) coming to Philly! It's hard to believe it but the pop culture icon has never performed a headlining concert in Philadelphia. That's because her 2019 tour didn't hit the Philly. So to say we're excited for Tuesday night's (very sold out) concert would be an understatement.

The Little Miss Drama Tour has been zigzagging the country this month, and Tuesday night will be Philly's turn to see Cardi perform all of her hits including "Up," "I Like It," "Bodak Yellow," and more.

We've got the complete setlist posted for you below.

Cardi B in Philly - Concert FAQs

Are you heading to see Cardi B on Tuesday? We have more info about parking, set time, and more posted for you here. You can click here to learn more about the show inside the Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center).

READ MORE: Every Show Hitting the Xfinity Mobile Arena in 2026

What Is Cardi B's Setlist for Her 2026 Philadelphia Concert?

Hello

Magnet

Salute

Check Please

Trophies

Enough

Money

Press

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Be Careful

Ring

Thru Your Phone

Killin You Hoes

On My Back

Safe

Taki Taki

Bongos

Bodega Baddie

I Like It

La modelo / Wild Side

Please Me

Principal

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Pick It Up

Nice Guy

Better Than You

Jungle

Look Back at It

Up

Like What (Freestyle)

Foreva / Lick / Money Bag / Bickenhead / She Bad

Dead

ErrTime

Backin' It Up

No Limit

Thotiana

Pretty & Petty

WAP

Girls Like You

Finesse

Tomorrow 2

Bartier Cardi

Outside

Bodak Yellow

2026 Xfinity Mobile Arena Concert Schedule The Xfinity Mobile Arena is the biggest indoor arena in Philadelphia (and one of the largest in the entire country). This list highlights the biggest concerts coming to Xfinity Mobile Arena from rock concerts to pop superstars and more, it's going to be a great year in South Philly. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST