SPOILERS AHEAD: Cardi B&#8217;s Setlist For Philadelphia, PA 2026

SPOILERS AHEAD: Cardi B’s Setlist For Philadelphia, PA 2026

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Cardi B is (finally) coming to Philly! It's hard to believe it but the pop culture icon has never performed a headlining concert in Philadelphia. That's because her 2019 tour didn't hit the Philly. So to say we're excited for Tuesday night's (very sold out) concert would be an understatement.

The Little Miss Drama Tour has been zigzagging the country this month, and Tuesday night will be Philly's turn to see Cardi perform all of her hits including "Up," "I Like It," "Bodak Yellow," and more.

We've got the complete setlist posted for you below.

Cardi B in Philly - Concert FAQs

Are you heading to see Cardi B on Tuesday? We have more info about parking, set time, and more posted for you here. You can click here to learn more about the show inside the Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center).

READ MORE: Every Show Hitting the Xfinity Mobile Arena in 2026

What Is Cardi B's Setlist for Her 2026 Philadelphia Concert?

Hello
Magnet
Salute
Check Please

Trophies
Enough
Money
Press

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Be Careful
Ring
Thru Your Phone
Killin You Hoes
On My Back

Safe
Taki Taki
Bongos
Bodega Baddie

I Like It
La modelo / Wild Side
Please Me
Principal

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Pick It Up
Nice Guy
Better Than You
Jungle

Look Back at It
Up
Like What (Freestyle)
Foreva / Lick / Money Bag / Bickenhead / She Bad

Dead
ErrTime
Backin' It Up
No Limit
Thotiana

Pretty & Petty
WAP
Girls Like You
Finesse
Tomorrow 2

Bartier Cardi
Outside
Bodak Yellow

2026 Xfinity Mobile Arena Concert Schedule

The Xfinity Mobile Arena is the biggest indoor arena in Philadelphia (and one of the largest in the entire country). This list highlights the biggest concerts coming to Xfinity Mobile Arena from rock concerts to pop superstars and more, it's going to be a great year in South Philly.

Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST

These Are the Must-See Pop Concerts in Philadelphia in 2026

Wow. 2026 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat & More). So we made the complete list of the shows that we are MOST excited to see in 2026.

Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST

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