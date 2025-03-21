Make sure to double-check your credit cards, PA!

Whenever you use your credit card, it’s always important to use caution no matter where you’re using it.

One of the biggest concerns is making sure there aren’t any skimmers on the card reader. For years, people have been preying on credit card users placing these skimmers in everyday shopping locations.

A credit card skimmer was discovered at a Walmart in Pennsylvania a few months ago and local police have named a suspect.

What Is A Credit Card Skimmer?

Canva Canva loading...

Credit card skimmers are irritating little devices placed on top of credit card scanners at checkout counters.

They can be placed on just about any credit card reader at any business, which is pretty alarming.

The skimmers secretly swipe your information and are the reason for many people’s credit card fraud troubles.

Read More: Credit Card Skimmer Found At Pennsylvania Business

These devices are typically hard to recognize because they look exactly like a normal credit card pin pad, so it’s hard to see when something is off!

Credit Card Skimmer Detected in Pennsylvania Walmart Locations

Walmart To Report Quarterly Earnings Getty Images loading...

Pennsylvania residents in the Wilkes-Barre Township area were alerted by police that there were two credit card skimming devices found on cash registers at a local Walmart back in December, according to WNEP.com.

The suspect has finally been identified as Florin Doroiman who has been accused of placing the skimming devices on the pin pads at the Wilkes-Barre Walmart and has illegally gathered roughly 4,600 account numbers plus more than 1,000 SNAP benefit accounts.

Credit card skimmers can be placed at any business and you may never know. It’s always important to keep a close eye on your bank accounts if you tend to use your card a lot.

10 Pets that are Illegal to Own in Pennsylvania Sorry, animals lovers! There are just some animals you can't have as pets in Pennsylvania. Gallery Credit: 94.5 PST