It's the end of an era for a long-time Bucks County restaurant. The Patch is reporting that Candlewyck Beef & Ale has closed its doors for good.

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Candlewyck Beef & Ale in Buckingham was open for 60 years

The restaurant on Durham Road in Buckingham was in business for 60 years. Back in December, the once-popular spot voluntarily closed to deal with what the article is calling "issues" found by the Bucks County Health Department during an inspection.

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The restaurant voluntarily closed to handle issues from a health department inspection

A sign was put on the door shortly after the closure saying that "The Wyck" would remain closed while renovations were being done. Customers were directed next door to a takeout beer shop, which was approved by the health department, but they were told the kitchen and the bar had to stay closed until given written permission for it to reopen.

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Candlewyck is listed on Google as Temporarily Closed

The sign has since been taken down and it doesn't look like any renovations are happening. The restaurant's social media hasn't been updated, calls to the restaurant haven't been answered, and it is listed as "Temporarily Closed" on Google, the article says.

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New owners took over the Candlewyck restaurant in 2024

New owners took over in July of 2024. It was doing well and was popular with locals for its pizza, wings, and other pub style food.

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It's not known exactly what happened, but The Patch found out that the restaurant has been leased to a new tenant, who has a "new vision for the site."

The restaurant has been in business on Durham Road in Buckingham Township since 1965. The building has quite a history. It was once an old feed mill.