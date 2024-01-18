Can You Legally Ride Electric Scooters On The Road in NJ?
I was shocked when I saw a TikTok of a woman driving a motor scooter on the highway. The video has gone viral and when I saw it my jaw had dropped.
Later in the week, I actually saw someone right by my house driving on a main road on their motor scooter and it had me thinking, is this where we’re heading?
I understand everyone switching to electric cars to be more eco-friendly, but are electric scooters exactly where we’re heading as a society? I need some answers! In a few years will everyone be ditching cars and just be scooting around the roads?
Well, according to New Jersey’s laws, I don’t necessarily think that’s going to be the case.
Can You Legally Drive A Motor Scooter On The Roads in New Jersey?
According to NJ Bike Ped, there are a ton of rules when it comes to riding electric scooters, bikes, and mopeds around the state.
From what I can understand, electric scooters fall under the same category as bicycles and the rules in New Jersey state the following:
“There is no license or registration required for e-bikes at the state level, although some towns may offer registration. As per NJSA 39:4-14.16, you can ride your e-bike on bike lanes, streets, highways, and roadways in New Jersey, except for those where all bicycle traffic is restricted by regulation. E-scooters must follow all of the laws that apply to bicycles.”
So, maybe this will be a new trend on certain streets in New Jersey? I guess we’ll see!
