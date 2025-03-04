Can You Legally Own A Pet Monkey in PA?

If there’s one thing that’s true about humans it’s that they care more about animals than they do about other humans.

I feel as though most people would do anything for their pet, but will be rude to another human without even thinking twice.

I know a lot of animal lovers in my life and I’m one of them! If you have a pet, no matter what kind it is, they’re one of the most important things in your life.

No matter if you’re a dog person, cat person, gerbil person, or fish person, odds are you have/had a pet in your life that you would do quite literally anything for.

If you’re an animal person like me, you know there are some weird animals that you wish you could have as pets.

Maybe it was a cute Instagram picture or a hilarious TikTok you saw that made you want some really bizarre pet that’s out of the ordinary.

I’ve seen a ton of adorable monkey videos online and it always makes me think, “What if?”.

I know plenty of people think it’s crazy to want a monkey as a pet, but how cool would it be?

Then I started thinking “Is it even legal?”.

Here’s what I found out:

Is It Legal To Own A Monkey in Pennsylvania?

According to a state law stated by Animal Law,

“The regulations prohibit the importation, possession, sale, and release of “all families of nonhuman primates.” with exceptions for those with a valid permit (58 Pa. Code § 137.1)”

Other sources say that while you can obtain a permit, it’s highly unlikely to get approved for one, so let’s just say it’s illegal to most people in Pennsylvania with the exception of very few people.

Even though it would be a cool pet, let’s stick to cats, dogs, and hamsters, people.

