Can You Be Fined For Driving With Snow On Your Car in PA?

Winter driving in Pennsylvania is already stressful enough.

Between icy roads, icy windshields, and the battle to warm up your car when it’s freezing, there’s a lot to deal with.

It’s easy to overlook one crucial step which is clearing the snow and ice off your car.

Sure, it’s cold, your hands freeze even with gloves on, and you just want to get where you’re going.

You’re not alone if you’ve thought, "What’s the harm? It’ll blow off eventually, right?". Been there, done that. I’m so guilty of doing this (in minor cases).

Although it’s easy to ignore it, skipping this step isn’t just lazy, it could land you in trouble.

Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Car in Pennsylvania?

It’s actually illegal in Pennsylvania to drive with snow or ice on your vehicle.

Thanks to Christine’s Law, passed in 2022, drivers are required to make a "reasonable effort" to remove snow and ice from their vehicles within 24 hours after a storm.

This applies to all areas of your car including the roof, hood, trunk, and even your windows. Having lingering ice on your car can be super dangerous to drivers around you, so it’s important to clear it off before driving, especially on highways.

If you’re caught with excessive snow or ice on your car, you could be pulled over.

Can You Be Fined For Driving With Snow On Your Car in Pennsylvania?

The fine for having snow or ice on your car is $50, but it doesn’t stop there.

If the snow or ice falls off your car and causes injury or more extreme injuries to others, you could face fines ranging from $200 to $1,500 according to WTAJ.

It’s not just about the money, it’s about keeping everyone on the road safe. Take the extra five minutes to clear your car and avoid unnecessary risks for yourself and others.

