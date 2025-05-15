Are you ready to have some serious summer fun? I am.

Pennsylvania's largest outdoor waterpark just announced its opening date, and it's soon.

Camelbeach is PA's largest outdoor waterpark

It's Camelbeach at Camelback Resort in Tannersville, PA.

The excitement starts on Sunday, June 15, according to a press release. Opening day hours are 1 pm - 7 pm.

This isn't your ordinary waterpark.

This is the biggest outdoor waterpark in Pennsylvania with the most thrills.

There are 37 rides and slides to be exact. Whoa.

Get ready to experience attractions like High Noon Typhoon and the newest one, Rival Racer, which is an 8-track water slide where you can race your friends.

Camelbeach Swim School is new this year

Also new for this year is the Camelbeach Swim School where children ages 2 - 14 can take one-on-one swim lessons each day and learn about water safety. Family and Friends lessons are every Wednesday and Friday nights.

If relaxing is higher on your summer bucket list than thrills, Camelbeach features an awesome lazy river too.

There's an area geared towards toddlers

For your little ones, there's an awesome interactive area for toddlers.

Aquatopia is Camelback's indoor waterpark

If you want to mix it up, go inside for 170,000 square feet of indoor games and Aquatopia, Camelback Resort's indoor water park.

Yes, there are 2 waterparks at Camelback Resort.

Season passes are available now

Camelbeach Season Passes are available now for unlimited visits and nonstop summer fun.

The Season Passes pay for themselves in only 3 visits.

Camelbeach is open 7 days a week. The hours are 11 am to 7 pm.

Book your trip now by clicking here.

Get ready to make some awesome summer memories at Camelbeach.

