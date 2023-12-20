This South Jersey City is Offering FREE Parking for The Holidays!

For anyone visiting Camden, New Jersey during the holidays, here's one less thing you have to worry about: paying for parking!

Camden Parking Authority is offering FREE metered parking to Camden visitors and residents from Monday, Dec 12, 2023 - Jan 1, 2024. Call it a Christmas gift during the holiday season! It's all in an effort to promote visitors to come shop and see the sites.

The City of Camden seems to be keeping this a holiday tradition, as they offered the same free holiday parking last year. Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden Parking Authority released their official free parking statement. Check it out down below:

Take a walk by the Camden Waterfront or by the Camden County City Hall, which is lined with glittering trees. The streets are also lined with gorgeously lit white snowflakes!

Check out this Twitter post from @camdencountynj to see pictures from the recent tree lighting event!

You can also grab the kids and check out Christmas Underwater at the Adventure Aquarium! Though, there will still be a parking fee in the Aquarium parking lot

Not many things are free right now, so this is nice to see! As somebody who lives in Camden, I can tell you free parking is definitely something to advantage of. There are gorgeous sites to see for the holidays. Enjoy Camden and the temporary free parking while it lasts!

