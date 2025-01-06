After a nearly two decade drought, Atlantic City will finally have a LGBTQA+ bar for visitors and locals alike to enjoy.

This is a big deal because NOW more than ever we need queer spaces! So to say that this Atlantic City and South Jersey NEED a near queer space for nightlife is an understatement.

It'll be called the Byrdcage and of course, we're excited.

So here's everything we know about the Byrdcage, a new LGBTQ+ bar, that's expected to open as soon as this January in Atlantic City.

The Byrdcage in Atlantic City — What We Know

The Byrdcage's arrival into Atlantic City marks the city's first full-time LGBTQ nightlife space in nearly two decades!

"Perched in the heart of Atlantic City, ByrdCage is the ultimate destination for fabulous food, killer cocktails, and unforgettable vibes," the owners say in their marketing materials.

The bar, which is a gay-owned business, will be located in the University District of Atlantic City at 3426 Atlantic Avenue. That's the location of a former Swinger's Club. So the space has some vibrant history.

And it's got the right team behind the space. It's the brainchild of an award-winning caterer and party planner, Jason Tell.

And, yes, it's expected to open soon (as early as January). So you can be sipping cocktails in the winter cold.

"I’m ready to bring back a little kink…or at least “kinky boots” to the location," Tell said in a press release.

The ByrdCage will offer a lively brunch menu, happy hour specials and nightly dining.

What’s Inside The Byrdcage Altlantic City?

As for what we can expect to see inside the two story venue, it sounds really exciting.

First Floor: The first floor is described as a piano bar where guests can relax with great food and live music in an intimate setting.

Second Floor: This sounds more like a high-energy "party space" where they'll host drag shows, theme nights, and inclusive nightlife experiences.

Of course, it won't just be an LGBTQ+ space. They'll be "inclusive haven where everyone," so "yes, even your straight BFFs—feel like part of the flock."

And gay bars are needed now more than ever for our community to come together.

A Return to LGBTQ+ Nightlife in Atlantic City

This is a big (and exciting deal) that's desperately needed for Atlantic City's nightlife scene.

The City's last 7-day a week LGBTQ nightlife space — Studio Six — closed in 2004.

Since then a few other venues have popped up. Including: Pro Bar (which was an LGBTQ+ nightlife space open on weekends) inside Resorts Casino. But they closed over 10 years ago. And a weekend LGBTQ+ space located right off the boardwalk -- The Rainbow Room -- closed in 2016.

Welcome to town, Byrdcage! We can't wait to welcome to you to the Jersey Shore and join your flock.

Looking to visit them? Follow them on social media right now (click here for Instagram & click here for Facebook) so you don't miss out.