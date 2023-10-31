It’s Back! Buy Buy Baby to Reopen in Cherry Hill, NJ

Buy Buy Baby is making a comeback in New Jersey!

The baby clothing and supply retailer is planning to reopen several locations under new ownership, including Cherry Hill.

The Buy Buy Baby, located in the Ellisburg Shopping Center (1590 Kings Hwy N) in Cherry Hill, New Jersey is set to reopen soon, according to Patch.

Dream on Me Industries has taken over ownership of Buy Buy Baby with plans to reopen several of the stores. This is following the bankruptcy of its previous owner, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., which was forced to close a large amount of their stores earlier this year.

When will Buy Buy Baby Cherry Hill reopen?

Won't have to way very long - They've set their grand opening date for Nov. 18! Take advantage of special giveaways, food and parenting experts who will be present.

Where will the other locations open in New Jersey?

There will be 4 reopened locations, including Cherry Hill. The other three are in Woodbridge, Bridgewater, and Paramus. Dream on Me Industries also has plans to reopen more Buy Buy Baby locations in the near future to advance their brick-and-mortar presence. Though many of the same brands that were previously available at Buy Buy Baby will be available once again.

It's an exciting time for the Ellisburg Shopping Center. Earlier this year it was announced the Dave's Hot Chicken will also be joining the shopping center.

Are you looking forward to Buy Buy Baby making its comeback?

