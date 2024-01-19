I love seeing local places get the props they deserve.

Travel & Leisure has named the 15 Most Beautiful Places to Visit on the East Coast and a popular tourist spot in Pennsylvania has made the list. It's such a great place. I've been there many times.

The East Coast has awesome beaches

I'm from the East Coast...a Jersey Girl. I was born and raised in New Jersey and still live there. I think everything about the East Coast is amazing. There is absolutely beautiful scenery. There are awesome beaches up and down the coast. The most adorable small towns look like they're ripped from a magazine, like my hometown of Cranbury, NJ. There are pretty historic sights, tree-lined streets and so much more.

There are also plenty of things to do for adventure seekers on the East Coast like hiking, ziplining, fishing, boating, skiing, snowboarding, and even leaf peeping (yes, that is a thing on the East Coast, in the New England area).

So, what is this beautiful place that everyone should visit in Pennsylvania?

It's Bushkill Falls.

Have you been there? It's spectacular. It holds a special place in my heart. It's where my now husband and I went on one of our first dates.

Bushkill Falls in the Pocono Mountains

Travel & Leisure says, " The self-titled 'Niagara of Pennsylvania,' Bushkill Falls is a series of eight waterfalls in the Pocono Mountains. Adventurous travelers can see them all - including Bushkill Falls (the main waterfall), Bridesmaid's Falls, and the Lower Gorge Falls - by setting off on a challenging two-mile, two hour hike.

Take a look...it's just breathtaking.

Bushkill is a great place for a family or friends outing. Grab treats like funnel cake or ice cream and souvenirs while you're there. It's fun.

The hiking trails have different levels of difficulty.

To learn more about this great place, click here.

To see the rest of the list of the 15 Most Beautiful Places on the East Coast, click here.

