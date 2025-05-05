If you're holding out hope that Joann stores will reopen like many Big Lots locations are, it doesn't look like it's going to happen.

Instead, you may see a familiar store moving into some of the recently closed Joann stores (due to bankruptcy).

Burlington taking over some closed JOANN stores

Just got word from Retail Dive that New Jersey-based discount retailer, Burlington, which used to be known as Burlington Coat Factory, "will assume the leases of 45 Joann store locations." according to a recent court filing.

The new Burlington locations will be in over 20 U.S. states.

But, none of the new Burlington stores are in New Jersey or Pennsylvania, for now.

To see the complete list of takeover spots, click here.

All JOANN stores will be closed by end of May

All Joann stores are due to be shut down by the end of this month. Many have already closed over the last few weeks.

Burlington did the same thing with many former Bed Bath & Beyond stores after they shut down, like the location in Hamilton Marketplace in Hamilton Township, New Jersey (Mercer County).

Most JOANN leases will be taken over by Burlington June 1

This move to convert the old Joann's stores to Burlington stores will start happening this month and in June, with most leases being taken over on June 1.

Other Joann locations will be taken over by other retailers like Hobby Lobby, Boot Barn, and Massa Gallery, which is a furniture retailer.

Joann filed for bankruptcy protection back in January, making that the second time in a year.

The craft company cited inflation and customer's changing habits for its struggles.

For more information, click here.