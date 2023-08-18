Burlington County, NJ Summer Restaurant Week Kicks Off Sunday
Hungry? It's time to eat all over Burlington County.
Summer Restaurant Week kicks off on Sunday (August 20th) and runs through Saturday, August 26th, with over 100 restaurants participating. Wow.
Who wants to cook in the summer? Forget it. Get to Burlington County and visit your favorite restaurants or discover some new ones.
Many of the restaurants are offering specials and creating menus specifically for Summer Restaurant Week. Click here to see some of the specials.
I love this sort of thing. Tell your family and friends and go.
Here are just a few of the participating restaurants:
Barone's Tuscan Grill in Moorestown
Blue Claw Seafood in Burlington
Braddock's Tavern in Medford
Carlucci's Waterfront in Mount Laurel
Crawford's Corner Bar and Kitchen - Medford
Curtain's Wharf in Burlington
Dooney's Pub in Delran
Estia Taverna in Marlton
Gaetano's of Willingboro
Gervasio's Italian Family Restaurant in Chesterfield
HoopHouse Bakery & Café in Bordentown
Iron Plow Vineyards in Mansfield
Jose Tejas in Mount Laurel
This is just a few of the restaurants you can visit. Like I said, there are over 100 participating. See the complete list by clicking here.
There are so many great places to choose from. You could pick a new one each day of the week. No matter what type of cuisine you like, there are many choices for you.
While you're dining and taking food pics of all the awesome dishes, use the hashtags #BurloRestaurantWeek, #BulrcoEats and #BestFoodinBurlco when you post them on social media.
For more information on Burlington County's Summer Restaurant Week, click here.