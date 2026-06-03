The weather's warming up, so you know what that means...it's ice cream season. Much to the delight of many locals, one of your favorite Bucks County ice cream shops is back, but with a new name, according to the Patch.

Brodie's Ice Cream Bar in Bensalem has a new name

The beloved Brodie's Ice Cream Bar on Bensalem Boulevard has rebranded and reopened over the weekend with a new name. The shop has obviously been missed because grand-reopening weekend was packed.

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Brodie's Ice Cream Bar is now Bucks Cow-nty Ice Cream

The new name for the popular longtime sweet shop is adorable. It's Bucks Cow-nty Ice Cream. Get it? Ice cream is made with milk, milk comes from a cow...ok, ok, you get it. Ha ha.

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There was even a live cow named Duke at the grand opening on Saturday, along with the shop's mascot, Daisy. On Sunday, there was face painting, pony rides, and food trucks.

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Several longtime employees will be returning this summer

Several longtime employees will be returning to serve you, so keep an eye out. The menu includes ice cream flights, cones, specialty sundaes, banana splits, shakes, floats, ice cream nachos, ice cream & Belgium waffles, water ice, Gelati, and more.

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The owner had gone through some health challenges, and tried to reopen once before a few months ago, but now is back and excited to welcome the community.

Bucks Cow-nty Ice Cream is located at 5807 Bensalem Boulevard in Bensalem. Bring your family and friends for a sweet treat. Hot food will be available later on in the season.