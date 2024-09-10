Now that summer is over and the weather is getting cooler, it's time to start thinking about all of the fall fun you can have.

As I was driving home from Ocean City, New Jersey after Labor Day weekend, I remember thinking to myself, "I'm ready."

I'm ready for pumpkin everything, sitting around a firepit with friends, football, and going leaf peeping, of course.

Person holding pile of autumn leaves, mid section moodboard loading...

The colors of the leaves in the fall are gorgeous.

I can't get enough. The bright orange, yellow, and red leaves...ahhh, I love them all.

Autumn colored leaves with water drops background photohampster loading...

I'm a pro leaf-peeper.

I've been known to pull over, jump out of my car (safely), and take pictures of beautiful fall trees as I pass by them.

I must have hundreds of fall leaf pictures in my camera roll.

Autumn Leaves, New England, USA Digital Vision. loading...

That's no exaggeration.

Every year when fall rolls around I wonder where are the best spots to do some leaf peeping.

I won't have to go far this year.

I saw in Travel + Leisure that Bucks County, Pennsylvania has been named the best place in all of America to spy amazing fall foliage, according to Priceline.

Autumn leaves. Dominkab loading...

Have you ever been to Bucks County?

If you have, you know how beautiful it is.

With wineries, historic covered bridges, gorgeous farm land, the most adorable, quaint towns, and so much more, Bucks County is the perfect picturesque place to catch the beautiful fall leaves.

Make sure to stop by Peddler's Village in Lahaska for the annual Scarecrow Festival and lots of other fall activities.

Peddler's Village Peddler's Village loading...

There are over 100 handmade scarecrows on display.

It's quite an amazing sight.

For other great spots to check out the fall foliage, click here.

To learn more about Bucks County, click here.

7 Pumpkin Color Meanings You Should Know Before Handing Out Candy on Halloween Pumpkins have become more than a Halloween decoration for families who want to spread awareness about a specific cause. Here is a look at the meaning behind seven different pumpkin colors. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll