Looking for a job?

You're in luck.

The Bucks County Fall Job Fair is coming up, according to Levittown Now.

It's happening at Oxford Valley Mall.

The date is Wednesday, September 25.

It will begin at 11am and run through 2pm.

RecruitmentQueen is hosting the Job Fair.

There will be hundreds of jobs available.

If you're unhappy in your current job and have been thinking about making a change, get to this job fair and see what's available.

If you're unemployed and looking for a job, this is a great chance to make connections with local employers.

There are all different types of positions available in many different fields like:

Healthcare

Human Service

Customer Service

Security...and more.

Some of the companies represented at the Bucks County Fall Job Fair include:

Woods Services

Bayada

Salute2Service

AHEAD: Home Healthcare Services

The Giant Company

The Nutrition Group

New Century Home Care

SnapCab

If you have a resume make sure to update it and bring it.

This is a great opportunity to get face to face with potential employers and ask them questions about the specific job, company, salary, pay rate, benefits, responsibilities, and whatever else you'd like.

The President and Founder of RecruitmentQueen, Jennifer Schultz, is excited for the job fair saying, "Many companies start hiring for the new year in the fall, and September and October are often the last months of the year with increased hiring. In addition, managers returning from vacation may reevaluate their goals and decide they need more staff before the holidays, making our job fair the ideal time to seek out these new opportunities."

For more information on the Bucks County Fall Job Fair, click here.

Oxford Valley Mall is located at 2300 Lincoln Highway in Langhorne, PA.

Good luck.