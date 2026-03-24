A new, unique shop is opening this weekend in Peddler's Village in Lahaska, and you could score a free swag bag at the grand opening celebration, according to a new press release.

Bucks Bespokery opening in Peddler's Village on March 28

Bucks Bespokery will officially open its doors on Saturday (March 28). It's a specialty stationery shop where you can find journals, fine papers, cards, stickers, fountain pens, vibrant inks (the biggest selection between Washington D.C. and New York City), and fun gifts for any occasion. It's a perfect place to take a break from all things digital and embrace the tradition of writing and creating once again. Journaling is very trendy right now.

READ MORE: Peeps in the Village display and competition through April 12

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The grand opening will begin at 10 AM. If you're one of the first 100 people to visit the store that day, you'll receive a free swag bag filled with goodies. You'll learn how to write with a fountain pen. Plus, there will be free journal personalization until 2 PM. You can enter to win giveaways from iconic brands both Saturday and Sunday.

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Peddler's Village CEO, Donna Jamison, said in a statement, “We are delighted to welcome Bucks Bespokery and its signature merchandise to Peddler’s Village. We strive to create an engaging, satisfying retail experience for our guests that encourages them to explore our small shops, to converse with our knowledgeable shop owners and employees, and to make exciting new discoveries. Like each of our remarkable shops, Bucks Bespokery will enhance the overall Peddler’s Village experience.”

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Bucks Bespokery is one of the 60 specialty shops in Peddler's Village. It's the perfect time to visit as the 7th annual Peeps in the Village display and competition is going on now through April 12.

READ MORE: Peddler's Village named top shopping center in the U.S.

Did you know Peddler's Village was named the #1 shopping center on the East Coast? It's a shopping, dining, lodging, and family entertainment destination in Bucks County. There are many events throughout the year for you and your family to enjoy. It's always a great time to visit.

Peddler's Village is located on Route 202 and Street Road in Lahaska, PA. For more information, click here.