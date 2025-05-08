Buc-ee's is moving up the East Coast. Yay!

Will Pennsylvania finally be lucky enough to get one?

Although we have a deep love for Wawa in the Keystone State because it's originated here, there's always room for another really cool convenience store, right?

If you have any friends in Texas, or other southern states, chances are not only have they heard of Buc-ee's, they love it.

Buc-ee's is known for it's size, amount of gas pumps, souvenirs, and super-clean bathrooms. It boasts it has the "World's Cleanest Restrooms."

There are dedicated Instagram groups for Buc-ee's fans.

Buc-ee's is known for its brisket sandwiches and Beaver Nuggets

Its fans love the brisket sandwiches, beef jerky, and of course, the Beaver Nuggets.

You may have noticed the Buc-ee's billboard, while traveling North near Exit 8 on the New Jersey Turnpike, that read, "Buc-ee's: 581 miles South.

The marketing ploy worked.

Two of my coworkers were so intrigued, they jumped in the car and took a road trip 581 miles south to Florence, South Carolina, to see what Buc-ee's was all about.

They both gave it a thumbs up.

Excitement was building when the company announced the beloved southern chain was inching closer to Pennsylvania

But, sadly, Pennsylvania is not getting one yet.

Over a dozen new Buc-ee's locations have been announced; none in PA

Fourteen new Buc-ee's locations have been announced. Two aren't that far from Pennsylvania, I guess you could say. We'll be closer than before. Ha ha.

Ohio is getting its first location with plans to open in Huber Heights. It's expected to open in early 2026.

Virginia will also welcome Buc-ee's for the first time. The new store, opening June 30, is in Rockingham County.

