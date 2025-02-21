How would you like a free burrito? I thought I'd get your attention.

Bubbakoo's Burritos in Pennington is celebrating its one-year anniversary and wants to give you a gift.

Free Burritos to the first 50 customers at Bubbakoo's Burritos Pennington on Saturday

If you're one of the first customers tomorrow (February 22, 2025), you'll be one of the lucky ones to get a FREE BURRITO.

Yes, you heard me right.

The first 50 customers in the store on Saturday (February 22, 2025, only) will get to enjoy an absolutely free burrito.

Free food always seems to taste better, doesn't it?

Get our free mobile app

You'll get to choose between grilled chicken, beef, or pork with white rice, black beans, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Yum.

Bubbakoo's Burritos is in the Pennington Shopping Center on Route 31

Bubbakoo's Burritos Pennington is in the Pennington Shopping Center on Route 31.

It's the same shopping center as Pennington Quality Market.

Google Google loading...

A new PJ's Pancake House is in the same shopping center

New to that shopping center, and near Bubbakoo's Burritos, is another location of a popular local breakfast spot, PJ's Pancake House.

This Pennington location has a full bar and a cool game room your kids will love.

Pennytown Pub just opened in Pennington Shopping Center

Next to PJ's Pancake House is another new addition to the shopping center, Pennytown Pub.

It's the new local watering hole with a really cool vibe.

There's a big bar with plenty of TVs so you can catch your favorite game and also booths and a few tables to chat with friends.

The name Pennytown is a nod to Pennington. It's what the town used to be called.

READ MORE: Major Changes for NJ's Anchor Rebate Program in 2025

Ok, back to burritos.

Don't forget, free burritos for the first 50 people at Bubbakoo's Burritos Pennington on Saturday, February 22nd only to celebrate the shop's one-year anniversary.

Bubbakoo's Burritos is in the Pennington Shopping Center on Route 31, Pennington.

Happy anniversary.

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt