A local baseball player is headed for the big leagues, and boy is he good.

Pennington, NJ's Bryce Meccage has been drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have drafted Bryce Meccage, according to The Trentonian.

You may have heard of him before. He's gotten a lot of media attention in the area because he's an incredible pitcher.

Bryce Meccage is a 2024 graduate of The Pennington School

Meccage is a 2024 graduate of The Pennington School. He's considered to be the greatest baseball player in school history.

During Pennington's spring season, his senior season, it was common to see dozens of scouts at the games watching Meccage in awe.

He gave up no hits, none, in 22 innings. 47 strikeouts. His fast ball is clocking-in in the mid to upper 90s range. Wow.

Perfect Game has him ranked #5 overall and #2 for right handed pitchers in New Jersey.

Steve Kowalski, the varsity coach at The Pennington School told The Trentonian, "Anyone organization that drafts Bryce is getting a hard-working kid who is dedicated to the game of baseball. I have watched his work ethic grow and develop through the 5 years I got to coach him and he understands what it takes to be successful at a professional level."

Meccage was the 57th pick in round 2 of the MLB Draft. It has a slot value of $1.56 million. The article says the Brewers will have to "sign him away from a commitment to the University of Virginia."

Bryce comes from a baseball family. His father was drafted by the Dodgers twice in the 90s and worked as an assistant coach at Princeton University. His uncle, Justin, is the bullpen coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Good luck, Bryce!

