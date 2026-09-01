Bruno Mars Hits Philly for Two Shows; Every Song He’s Expected to Perform at The Linc
Bruno Mars' 2026 concert tour is about to come to the City of Brotherly Love. It's less than a week since he performed four sold out concerts at MetLife Stadium in North Jersey, and now it's Philadelphia's turn for Bruno.
If you're going to either of the shows in Philly (September 1 or September 2), we've got a sneak peek at the setlist if you're heading to see Bruno Mars live in concert in Philly.
Bruno Mars' 'The Romantic Tour' Has Been Massive
The pop icon will perform inside Philly's largest concert venue (Lincoln Financial Field) to kick off the month of September. The stops in Philly are a part of 'The Romantic Tour,' which is actually Bruno's first full USA Tour in just under a decade. That's because it hasn't happened since 2017/2018's 24K Magic Tour.
Some concertgoers like to be surprised when they go a show. So if you want to avoid any "spoilers," you should look away. However, I need to know a setlist so I can plot any trips to the bar (or bathroom) during the song's that I am less likely to enjoy.
What Is Bruno Mars' Setlist for His Philly Concerts
We dug into Bruno's recent tour stops across the country (including New Jersey) on sites like X.com. Setlist.fm, and more to analyze what we can expect this week. Here's what we can expect:
- Risk It All
- Cha Cha Cha
- On My Soul
- 24K Magic
- Treasure
- God Was Just Showing Off
- I Just Might
- Perm
- Why You Wanna Fight?
- Oh Girl/Let's Get It On/Please Me
- That's What I Like
- Something Serious
READ MORE: Will Rain Cancel Bruno Mars' Philly Concerts?
Silk Sonic Set:
- Blast Off
- Silk Sonic Intro
- 777
- Fly as Me
- Smokin Out the Window
- Leave the Door Open
- Marry You
- Die With a Smile
- It Will Rain/Talking to the Moon/Grenade/When I Was Your Man
- Versace on the Floor
- Locked Out of Heaven
- Just The Way You Are
- Uptown Funk
- Dance With Me
These Are the Must-See Pop Concerts in Philadelphia in 2026
Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST