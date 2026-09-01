Bruno Mars is performing at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia for TWO nights (Tuesday, September 1 and Wednesday, September 2). And they are SURE to be two of the biggest events of the entire year.

But, unfortunately, the weather may play a role in our enjoyment of the concerts.

So how likely is it to rain tonight during the show? AND what happens if it rains during the Bruno Mars concerts at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia?

First, let's start with an actual look at the forecast – then we'll dig into what effects that could have on the show(s) themselves:

Yes, Rain Is Likely in Philly on Both Tuesday & Wednesday Nights

Unfortunately, rain is possible both evenings in Philadelphia. As of Monday afternoon, the latest forecast from the National Weather Service is calling for equal chances of rain both nights.

Tuesday's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the evening. It's hard to pinpoint exactly when and where in the area those storms will pop up, but they could be potentially severe. At the start of the concert temperatures will be around 80 degrees and they'll fall to about 75 degrees as the concert is wrapping up.

Wednesday night's forecast isn't looking much better. There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms all day long. It's very similar to Tuesday's forecast in that it's impossible to nail down exactly when and where those storms will appear in the region. It'll be muggy as well with temps around 80 degrees as the show is starting.

Will The Rain Cancel the Bruno Mars Concert in Philadelphia?

Summertime outdoor concerts are rain or shine inside Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. This means that during a typical rain storm, the show will go on.

However, it's trickier if there's severe weather (including any lightning and dangerous winds). And, yes, severe weather is POSSIBLE both nights as any thunderstorms that may pop up across the region could contain lightning and gusty winds.

In the event of severe weather, officials will likely delay or pause any portion of the show as they wait for it to pass through the area. In our experience, when that happens the show typically resumes when the threat of severe weather has passed.

If severe weather hits earlier in the evening, they may delay the opening of the stadium's gates (and fans will be instructed to stay in their cars before the show). Meanwhile, if fans are already inside the stadium, they'll be told to follow instructions which will guide them to gathering areas as they wait out the rain.

Will that happen? We hope not. But it's possible. To put it simply: it's unclear what if any effect any thunderstorms will have on the show.

It's a good idea to be "weather aware" if you're going to the show.

Are Umbrellas Allowed Inside Lincoln Financial Field?

Now is a time for an important reminder as well. The reminder?

Umbrellas are NOT allowed inside the stadium for any event.

So if you're going to show, do yourself a favor and pack a poncho or rain coat as you may need it to stay dry.