Bruno Mars is about to return to Philadelphia for what is sure to be an incredible concert!

Just hours after announcing his new album, Bruno announced the accompanying concert tour. The Romantic Tour will hit stadiums across the United States later this year.

And, yes, it's coming to Philadelphia! Bruno Mars will hit Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly on Tuesday, September 1 with special guests Anderson Paak (as DJ Pee.Wee) and Raye!

This is certainly a highly anticipated tour for Bruno. The 2025 tour kicks off April 10 in Las Vegas zigzags the globe including the September 1 date in Philly. By the way, it also hits MetLife Stadium in NJ on August 21 and August 22.

It marks Bruno's first major tour in the US in nearly a decade. In fact, his last concert in Philly was back in 2018.

If you're looking to buy tickets, you can register for an exclusive presale opportunity on Bruno Mars' official website. Register between now and January 12th for your chance to get access to tickets on January 14th. That's a full day before the general public (on January 15th). You can click here for presale info.

Tickets go on sale for the general public at Ticketmaster.com on Thursday (January 15) at 8 am. Click here to learn more.

Plus, keep listening to 94.5 PST for your chance to win more tickets soon!