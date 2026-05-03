Fans will have to wait longer for The Boss to arrive in town this May. That's all because it's been a big month in Philadelphia sports. And it's about to get even bigger.

Bruce Springsteen's Concert Has Been Postponed

The Boss was due to hit Philadelphia's biggest indoor arena, the Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday night (May 8) for the Land of Hope & Dreams American Tour. That show has been postponed.

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Though, we don't think Philadelphians will mind the news. That's because it was a huge night in Philadelphia sports as the Philadelphia 76ers pulled off a bit of an upset defeating the Boston Celtics in the opening round of the NBA playoffs.

They'll advance to the second round and that means that BOTH the Flyers and 76ers will be using the arena quite a bit next weekend.

The 76ers will take on the New York Knicks Friday evening (May 8) at 7 p.m. As a result, the Springsteen concert will now take place on May 30th, venue officials say.

If you were wondering why it will take so long to make up the concert? Well, there isn't much of opportunity to reschedule the show this weekend. Look at this image from the Xfinity Mobile Arena's Facebook page:

Xfinity Mobile Arena via Facebook Xfinity Mobile Arena via Facebook loading...

The Philadelphia Flyers will play at home on both Thursday night and Saturday night. Plus, following their Friday night game, the 76ers will play their second home game again on Sunday night.

Tickets for the New Date Will Be Valid

Ticket holders who had tickets for the Bruce Springsteen concert will be able to use them for the newly scheduled date with Bruce Springsteen.

If they're unable to attend, they can contact Ticketmaster for a refund.