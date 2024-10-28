Are You A NJ Local? You Could Be In The Upcoming Bruce Springsteen Movie
Are you a Bruce Springsteen fan?
I was born, raised, and still live in New Jersey, so of course I am. Ha ha.
There's a movie in the works about The Boss and you could be in it, according to The Patch.
Ahhh, this would be a dream come true for many in the Garden State I bet.
The new, upcoming movie is called Deliver Me from Nowhere.
It's about the recording of Springsteen’s iconic 1982 album Nebraska.
Here's the cool thing, it's going to be filmed and produced right here in New Jersey, not on the West Coast, like a lot of other movies.
Filming is supposed to start in November.
Different parts of the movie will be shot in Asbury Park (of course), Morris County, and the Meadowlands until January 10th.
Casting is currently open, so don’t miss your chance
The casting call comes from Grant Wilfley, a well-known casting agency based in Manhattan.
They've also done the casting for other movies filmed in New Jersey, like Happy Gilmore 2 starring Adam Sandler, Mean Girls: The Musical, and Miranda's Victim.
This time, they are looking for New Jersey locals to be extras in Deliver Me from Nowhere.
Casting agents are also looking for those with classic cars to be in scenes shot in Asbury Park in December.
The article says the movie will show how Springsteen became a star back in the 1980s, plus his childhood in the 1950s at the Jersey Shore.
If you're picked some scenes will have the extras sporting 1950s-style haircuts. I'm sure you wouldn't mind a haircut to be in the movie.
Jeremy Allen White will star in the movie as a young Springsteen. Do you see the resemblance?
I wonder if Springsteen hand-picked him for the role since Bruce and his manager are both involved in the project.
Bruce's manager, Jon Landau, is pictured below.
Extras will be paid $176 per day.
Does the pay matter if you're a diehard Springsteen fan? Probably not.
To find out filming dates, locations, and more important information, click here.
READ MORE: This is the most expensive restaurant in NJ, but worth it
To apply to be an extra, you'll need to email a bunch of information to husker@gwcnyc.com. Click here to find out what you need to include.
Good luck.
