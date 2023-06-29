CLOSED: Brooks Brothers has Closed at The Promenade in Marlton, NJ

It seems like every month there's either something coming or leaving this upscale Burlington County shopping center!

Brooks Brothers, which had held a place in the The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton for a whopping 15 years, has closed.

This is according to Facebook community page 'A View From Evesham.'

If you love Brooks Brothers, don't fret. They're relocating nearby. According to the post, the high-end men's and women's American fashion location will be moving to the Cherry Hill Mall in July!

The store was handsomely located in the same stretch as Alicia DiMichele, Suede Salon, and Lascala's Fire.

The news is met with a bit of disappointment in the Facebook comments:

"Well that’s a huge bummer!"

"Major bummer. My two favorite stores are Johnston & Murphy and Brooks Brothers and they both could not make it at the Promenade."

"The Promenade isn’t much to “promenade” anymore."

Locals in the area know: The Promenade is pretty much a rotating door for businesses and restaurants coming and going. Just this year they added two new eyewear stores, Warby Parker and Sunglass Hut.

Brooks Brothers held such a prominent position in the shopping center, with a tall brick interface and an elaborate crown molding doorway. So what do you think should replace Brooks Brothers?

