A brand new restaurant is coming to the Mercer County, New Jersey area.

If there’s one certain thing, it’s that there is no shortage of amazing food in New Jersey.

Throughout the entire state, you can find amazing versions of your favorite meals, and in Mercer County, there are many amazing options.

If you’re looking for a good spot in the country to have a ton of options when it comes to your next meal, Mercer On One is a great spot to go.

Formerly known as Mercer Mall, Mercer On One is home to great food spots like Starbucks, Chipotle, Bonefish, and more.

No matter what you’re craving, there’s a restaurant there that will satisfy you. A brand new restaurant is making its way to the shopping center, and it’s something completely different than anything else in the mall.

What Chicken Restaurant is Coming to Lawrenceville, NJ?

Signs have just gone up announcing that Broadway Hot & Honey Chicken is coming soon.

The chicken chain is local to New Jersey, and they have locations in Wall and Middletown, and coming soon to Westfield, Fort Monmouth, Freehold, and now it looks like Lawrenceville as well.

It will be located between Liu Yi Shou Hotpot and House of Biryanis and Kebabs.

The menu is stacked with amazing chicken options. Sandwiches, wraps, fried chicken, tender, salads, and more.

I can’t wait to try the chicken and waffles, so I’m really excited for this.

Their website doesn’t list Lawrence as being one of the “Coming Soon” locations, but the signs are up on the building, so we will see if an opening date gets announced in the future.

