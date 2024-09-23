If you love diners, then you probably know that New Jersey is the diner capital of the world.

But did you know that one of our very own diners has been named the best in America?

That's a big title to live up to.

The legendary Tops Diner in East Newark gets a lot of love and has made this list from TimeOut before, but, a different NJ diner has taken the crown for 2024, and it’s no surprise why.

Broad Street Diner in Keyport has been named one of the best diners in the country.

Nestled in the heart of town, this hidden gem offers a true diner experience, complete with comfort food, and feels like home with a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

Whether you're in the mood for breakfast at any hour or craving some comfort food, Broad Street Diner has you covered.

TimeOut loves that it's a traditional railroad car.

What makes the Broad Street Diner a standout is more than just the food; it’s the vibe.

This place is truly a community hub, where locals and visitors alike gather to share a meal and good conversation.

If you’re from New Jersey or Pennsylvania and looking for that classic diner feel, this spot should be high on your list.

Next time you’re cruising through Keyport, don’t miss the chance to swing by the Broad Street Diner.

Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite or settling in for a full meal, it’s the kind of place that makes you feel right at home.

It just might become your new go-to diner.

Skip the chain restaurants and head to Broad Street Diner in Keyport to see what all the hype is about.

