A Startling 20% Toll Increase Likely Coming to Four Philly-South Jersey Bridges

In this economy, it’s not surprising anymore, but the cost of yet another local toll could be going up… by quite a bit… and soon!

The Delaware River Port Authority is eyeballing rate increases on their four toll bridges between Pennsylvania and New Jersey this summer. In fact, we could be about two weeks away from the 20% increase at the tolls.

The news comes after the Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA)’s Finance Committee passed a resolution that would increase the cost of the tolls on the following bridges:

The Walt Whitman Bridge

The Commodore Barry Bridge

The Betsy Ross Bridge

The Ben Franklin Bridge

Currently, those tolls cost a motorist $5 to cross into Pennsylvania. The new cost could total $5 for motorists.

Originally, the Consumer Price Index would have called for a 30% increase in fares, which would have put the toll up to $6.50. However, last Wednesday’s resolution appeared to cap that increase to “only” $1.



The DRPA’s board is expected to vote on the measure this week before it is finalized. But don’t get your hopes up for good news.

"Currently, there is a previously approved CPI-based toll increase scheduled to take effect on August 1," the DRPA’s spokesman Mike Williams told the media last week. "If the board fails to act, tolls will increase 30%, this means a $6.50 toll for passenger vehicles with a proportionate increase for other fare classes.”

The increase in fares to cross the Delaware will mark the first time in many years that it’s increased. The current toll structure of $5 has been in place since 2011, according to the DRPA.

By the way, they say that the increase in fees is driven by the “challenges of maintaining aging infrastructure and enhancing safety and security.”

An update is expected soon confirming the news after their board meeting.