Breakfast with the Bunny is back this spring at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley and it's time to make your reservation.

These spring-like temperatures this week are getting everyone in the mood for spring and all the fun that goes along with it like visits with the Easter Bunny.

Get our free mobile app

Shady Brook Farm has invited the Bunny to hop on by the farm for breakfast with you and your family. It's going to be so much fun.

You have two weekends to pick from, Saturday and Sunday, April 1st and 2nd, or the following weekend, Friday, April 7th and Saturday, April 8th. What a great way to kick off the holiday weekend.

Your reservation includes a tasty breakfast buffet, a visit and photo op with the Easter Bunny (you'll take your own pics on your phone or bring a camera), an Egg Scramble, admission to the farm's Easter Eggstravaganza, and all the fun activities in the festival field.

Here's how the reservations will work. You'll pick a seating time. There will be seatings at 9am and 11am. You'll reserve a table. Everyone needs a seat, even the little ones.

Tables of 4 are $120.00

Tables of 6 are $180.00

Tables of 8 are $240.00

Oh and there's good news for you parents, grandparents and friends. There will be a cash Mimosa and Bloody Mary bar.

Don't miss the fun. I remember last year this event sold out pretty quickly, so make your reservation today.

While you're visiting Shady Brook Farm, stop by the Farm Market, which is open all year long. It's has a full service deli, big garden center and its own pub, Stone's Throw Pub.

For more information and to make a reservation, click here.

Fun Places To Hide Easter Eggs To Stump Your Kids Easter is right around the corner and now it's time to start thinking about your yearly Easter egg hunt. You can't make it easy for your kids to find those Easter eggs. Making it tough for them gives you time to enjoy a mimosa while you watch them find the Easter eggs.

Here are some places that will make it a little harder but fun for your kids to find those Easter eggs.