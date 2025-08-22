A trendy women's clothing store has opened its very first New Jersey location, and it has many Gen Zs in the Garden State flocking to its new home in this beautiful college town.

You may have seen it on TikTok, as young women are the biggest fans of this shop. Celebrities like Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie, and Kaia Gerber have all been seen in its fashions.

Brandy Melville just opened in Princeton, NJ

It's Brandy Melville. It just opened a shop on Hulfish Street in downtown Princeton.

If you haven't heard of it before, it stated in Italy in the early 80s, then became a California, coastal-style company. Now, it's expanded to other parts of the country.

The style of the clothing is casual and for the "it girl"

The vibe is casual but trendy. You'll see the "it girl" wearing Brandy Melville. You'll find sweatpants, sweatshirts, tops, crop tops, bottoms, skirts, sweaters, shirts, dresses, pajamas, intimates, yoga pants and other activewear.

Brandy Melville via Instagram

You will also find accessories like necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, bags, backpacks, hair accessories, hats, socks, purses, belts, and more.

It's seen often on TikTok

The stores aren't fancy, more minimalistic, and rely on social media to show off its fashion. Like I said, it's all over TikTok. You can also follow it on Instagram.

It's a great time to stop in, check it out, and grab some new styles to start school in, or just chill in. Be warned, it's "one size fits most" sizing, is on the small side.

It's on Hulfish Street in Palmer Square

Brandy Melville is located at 11 Hulfish Street, Princeton.

For those not familiar with the area, there's a parking garage on Hulfish Street as well, for easy access to the store.

Happy shopping.