Bordentown Square Tap + Grill on Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown is reopening from its holiday break on Thursday (January 8). They've freshened things up with new additions for the new year. There's a lot, so keep reading. You don't want to miss a thing.

It's reopening after a holiday break January 8

Yes, I said holiday break. Let me put the rumors to rest once and for all. The owner wanted to give the very hardworking General Manager and the rest of the amazing staff a much-deserved break during the holidays, so temporarily closed the restaurant.

It was just a holiday break, like many other restaurants in the area, so relax. Several local restaurants are still on a holiday break.

I can assure you there's nothing wrong behind the scenes at the popular gastropub; quite the opposite actually. Let me fill you in.

I spoke with Lauren, the General Manager, and she's giddy about the exciting happenings at the restaurant planned for 2026. She spent much of her holiday break implementing ideas that will keep you coming back for more.

It's only the second restaurant in New Jersey with a 20 tap beer wall

Did you know Bordentown Square Tap + Grill is only the second restaurant in New Jersey to have a 20 tap Beer Wall? It's impressive. You have to bring your friends and check it out. It's digital and offers descriptions of all the beer. It's so unique and cool.

The beer selection changes often and features beer from breweries all over New Jersey. This Jersey Girl loves that. You can enjoy 8 or 12 ounce pours, with flights available as well.

Happy Hour now includes Saturday and the hours have been extended

Happy Hour hours have been extended (3 PM - 6 PM), plus, Saturdays are now included too. More great news, you also can take advantage of Happy Hour specials in the main dining room, not just the bar area. For those spending carefully these days, it's the cheapest Happy Hour in town. Don't miss out.

There's a new Mocktail menu

If you're doing Dry January or beyond, there's a new Mocktail menu. Indulge in the Peach Bellini, Spiced Apple Cider, Holding On To Summer, Jack Frost (it's blue!), or the Cranberry Winter, all without alcohol. Grab your friends...you can still have fun drinks without alcohol.

Fan favorites are back on the new seasonal menu

A seasonal menu is debuting featuring a few fan favorites, back by popular demand, like the French Dip Burger and Truffle Mushroom Burger. Other seasonal menu items include The Cluckey, Mussels with Chili Thai and Truffle Mushroom Bruschetta.

Brunch will be served both Saturday and Sunday

Brunch will not only be served on Sundays, but now Saturdays as well. Brunch is too good to just have one day of it. Text your friends and make plans now to go.

It's a new year of fun. On January 22, DJ Dan Murphy (retired Hamilton Police Officer) will be at Bordentown Square Tap + Grill from 7 PM - 9 PM for the perfect pre-Friday party.

There will be a trivia night once a month

Monthly trivia nights kick off on Monday, January 26 from 7 PM - 9 PM with Bordentown resident, Dan Sutton, as the trivia master. Keep checking social media for future trivia dates.

You need to check this place out.

Bordentown Square Tap + Grill is located at 233 Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown.

The hours are:

Monday: 4:30 PM - 9 PM (Burger Night)

Tuesday: 12 PM - 9 PM (Taco Tuesday & Tequila, Margaritas)

Wednesday & Thursday: 12 PM - 9 PM

Friday: 12 PM - 11 PM

Saturday: 12 PM - 11 PM (Brunch available)

Sunday: 11 AM - 9 PM (Brunch available).

You will love Bordentown Square Tap + Grill

