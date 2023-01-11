A date has been officially set for the Bordentown Street Fair this spring and everyone in the area is invited! Bordentown has such a cute downtown area that, to me, is extremely underrated.

There are so many bars and shops to explore and the perfect time to do it is during the street fair. This is a recurring event that goes on downtown in Bordentown and everyone waits all year for the announcement because there are so many fun things to check out.

This year marks the 44th year that the street fair has been around and it never fails to disappoint the crowd. The Bordentown Street Fair is hosted by the Burlington Mercer Chamber of Commerce and they are known for putting on quite the event when it comes to this.

The first street fair started all the way back in 1977 and has been going on ever since. On their website, it’s listed that there are going to be a ton of things for the entire family to do all day long.

There’s going to be some shopping, all different kinds of food, entertainment, fun for the entire family, free parking, free shuttles and more! Bordentown has such an amazing downtown area and the event is taking place right in the heart of it, so I can only imagine what kind of food and drinks you’ll be able to find when you stop by during this event.

The Bordentown spring tradition is living on and will take place on Saturday, May 20 from 10 am to 4 pm on Farnsworth Ave.

