Now that we've turned the calendar to March, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. The snow is melting and spring is on the way. With the temperature warming up over the next few days, possibly even hitting 70, it's time to get outside and get some fresh air, and ice cream!

Bordentown Creamery on Route 206 is opening for the season on March 6

Lucky for you, one of the most popular ice cream shops has announced it's about to reopen for the season, just in time for the warm up this weekend. Bordentown Creamery on Route 206 posted on social media that opening day is March 6.

The post reads, "Winter was cute. But it's officially scoop season again starting this Friday, March 6th. Consider this your permission slip to romanticize standing in line, debating flavors for 10 minutes, and ordering the same thing you get every year anyway. New season. New scoops. Same Creamery magic."

Bordentown Creamery will post its opening day flavor list on March 5

The comments came flooding in from fans saying how much they've missed their favorite ice cream over the winter. Other asked for the opening day flavor lineup, which the Creamery said they'd post on Thursday night (March 5).

There are over 30 ice cream flavors to pick from at Bordentown Creamery

The ice cream at Bordentown Creamery is homemade and there is over 30 flavors to pick from and a slew of toppings too. There are seasonal flavors and specials. Theme weeks. Nacho Tuesdays (2 scoops, toppings, waffle cone chips to dip - see below). Friday Night Flights, and so much more.

This isn't your average ice cream shop, it's something special. Make sure your phone's charged when you go because there's a bunch of cool photo op spots, like the colorful, oversized beach chairs, too.

The first day of the ice cream season at Bordentown Creamery in Friday, March 6. You can find it at 680 Route 206 in Bordentown Township, NJ.