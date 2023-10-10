Is This Popular Southern Fast Food Restaurant Finally Coming to New Jersey?

More fried chicken may be coming to New Jersey!

Bojangles, a popular southern-based fast food franchise famous for their fried chicken and biscuits, may be making its way to the Northeast! They're eyeing their first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com.

They've just filled an application to open their first location in the state at 1000 Stelton Rd. It'll be put to a vote on Oct 12, so we should know pretty soon!

Bojangles' menu features southern-style fried chicken sandwiches, tenders, biscuits, fried chicken family meals, and a number of "fixins" like dirty rice, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, cajun pinto beans, and cole slaw. Their iced tea is pretty well-know too! Check out their full menu HERE.

More locations coming to New Jersey?

It looks like they don't want to stop in Piscataway. They're interested in opening 10 locations in North Jersey counties, including Bergen, Essex, Union and Middlesex counties. Fried chicken really is sweeping the nation!

When I went to school in North Carolina, Bojangles was my vice and I missed it so much when I left. I have to admit their chicken tenders made up about half of my dietI would dare say their biscuits could rival Popeyes'! So cool to see it could be making its presence up North soon!

Would you be happy to see Bojangles coming to New Jersey? Chime in in the comments!

