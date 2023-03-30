The wait is finally over. Bobby Chez Gourmet to Go is opening in Newtown on Friday (March 31st), according to the Newtown PA Facebook group.

Have you ever had Bobby Chez's famous crabcakes?

If not, you'll have the chance when you visit his new shop in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first Pennsylvania location.

It took over the space formerly occupied by Factory Donuts.

Bobby Chez's signature Jumbo Lump Crabcakes have won awards in several states and regions making it a must-try item. About 30,000 are sold every week.

It's said to be a very unique to-go concept.

Get our free mobile app

The website says, "We feature a variety of gourmet prepared seafood specialties and side dishes made fresh everyday in our Cherry Hill commissary. Seafood is purchased fresh from the seafood market every morning and nothing sold is more than one day old. Each day the freshly prepared food is trucked out to each location. We sell our seafood partially cooked and give each customer reheating instructions to finish their meal to perfection at home."

There are daily specials you'll want to check out.

So, who is Bobby Chez?

Here's a little background:

Robert Sliwowski (Bobby) and his mother ran a popular, highly rated French restaurant, Chez Robert, in Westmont, New Jersey for almost 20 years.

Then, in 1997 the very first Bobby Chez Seafood Specialties store opened in Voorhees, NJ.

Now, Bobby Chez has several South Jersey locations with shops in Cherry Hill, Collingswood, Delran and Sewell and his first in Pennsylvania.

Bobby Chez Gourmet to Go will be located in the Village at Newtown, 2828 South Eagle Road.

The hours are Tuesday - Saturday, 11am - 7pm and Sunday, 11am -6pm.