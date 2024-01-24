Boathouse Row in Philly is Still Dark – When Will The Lights Come Back On?

Philadelphia hasn't looked quite the same these last several months... It was a little less bright.

That's because Boathouse Row has been dark for about a year, but it looks like we won't have to wait much longer until it's restored to its glittering glory!

Boathouse Row in Philadelphia lit in red, white and blue Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Boathouse Row's lights went off in March 2023 so that the light system could undergo some major upgrades after years of weathering and animal damage.

Dazzling upgrades coming to Boathouse Row

The iconic Philly houses are undergoing a transformative makeover with a cutting-edge LED lighting replacement. The $2.1 million project was originally expected to be finished before the end of 2023, but due to unforeseen supply chain issues, it was pushed back to 2024, according to Philly Voice.

Boathouse Row during snowstorm Getty Images loading...

But once the light replacements are done, Boathouse Row will be glittering in a way we've seen it before! The new 6,400 lights will be able to change colors in millions of different light combinations that can animatedly "move" from house to house!

Testing 1, 2, 3!

The Fairmount Park Conservancy just lit Boathouse Row back up briefly for the first time since last March to test out the new million-dollar lights. So if you caught a glimpse of it, you're lucky!

When willl Boathouse Row's lights come back on?

It's possible the projected completion date could change again, but the lights are expected to permanently come back on in March, according to 6abc.

Can't wait to see what it looks like when they're finally done. It was weird not having them lit up for the holidays and all the Philly sporting events.